Emma Stone Admits She Was Nervous To Voice Her Opinions

Emma Stone will soon star in Battle of the Sexes opposite Steve Carell, a film that should be noted for his triumphant portrayal of equality, and women kicking ass. The significance of the film, based on an epic tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs feels even more relevant today than it did in 1973. The real-life match would go on to be remembered as a milestone in modern-day feminism because of King's relentless perseverance in proving her worth and talent against a misogynistic sports icon. And with that kind of weight on her shoulders, it makes sense that Stone would be nervous about the role, especially coming off of the sugar-coated musical, La La Land.
Advertisement
In an interview with Marie Claire, the 28-year-old talks about the pressure of playing someone who was a real person (King even advised her on the role) and mimicking her both emotionally and physically. "I have never really considered the physicality of a person or of a character," Stone told MC. "Maybe because I hadn't played a real person — there wasn't someone who looked a specific way or whose hands moved in a certain way. So that was what I focused on more than anything: building from the outside in."
A major message in the film is equality, which continues to be a talking point today, especially when it comes to careers. (Look no further than the whole Google Doc fiasco.) Even someone like Stone, with a huge platform, feels nervous and unworthy of voicing a strong opinion. "There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out," she said. "That's something that I struggled with in the past, but it's very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously."
Of course, that bleeds over into the world of politics where many see the disparaging acts made daily in the White House. Stone, instead, chooses to focus on the positive, notably those who are still fighting the good fight for equality in all areas of life. "There's so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible," she said. "That's worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better."
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement