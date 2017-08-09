UGH!!!!!
Excuse me for my outburst, but I'm mad. I just learned how to tell each of Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) three dragon children apart and now one of them may die in the next episode. This simply is not fair.
Thanks to Reddit fans who know everything and a writer at Esquire, I now think that Drogon might die, too and I'm clearly unwell over it. As the theory goes, Drogon is named after Dany's late husband and Dothraki leader, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Drogo died after getting a shoulder injury, leaving Dany to raise the dragons (and conquer the seven kingdoms) alone. And now, her strongest dragon son is ailing over a shoulder injury of his own after fighting a fiery battle in episode 4, and, well, you can guess the rest. The redditor writes, "I loved how poetic it was that Drogon, the dragon named after Khal Drogo, was the one leading the Dothraki attack on the Lannisters. It just seems to perfect that not only was Drogon leading the attack, but he also suffered the same injury as Drogo, an attack to the shoulder (albeit, opposite shoulder)."
Advertisement
But we should still have some hope, right? He's a huge dragon, so how is just going to die from one little homemade dragon killing weapon? If Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) can cure Jorah of greyscale then we can totally patch up Drogon. But, fans too have thought of that and theorize that the spear in Drogon's should could have been doused with poison by Qyburn (Anton Lesser) to make sure that he is really down for the count if the blade makes contact with his reptilian skin.
Don't go, Drogon.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement