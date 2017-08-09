Mannn!!! What an amazing night full of love and joy!! Thank you @therachlindsay for this life changing journey you brought me through, I wish you nothing but success and the best! @thebryanabasolo is a great guy and I pray for longevity and happiness for y'all partnership. It's miracle season and it continues for myself, and the two of you as well. Stay true and be GREAT!! ✌?& ❤️ P.S @bacheloretteabc @abcnetwork Thank you for the platform and experience! I went in a boy and became a MAN!!! True Transformation!! #ericbigger #abc #itsmiracleseason #abc #thebachelorettefinale #baltimorecity
It's nice to see Eric and his revenge beard. #TheBacheloretteFinale— Sarah Hearon (@sarahhearon) August 8, 2017
Revenge body? Nah, Eric bringing out the revenge BEARD #TheBachelorette #TheBacheloretteFinale— melissa (@mkgypsy) August 8, 2017
Loooook now Eric came on looking like a nice snack with his beard okkkkkkkkk #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/Foap2wsOu7— ?? (@_nayalexis_) August 8, 2017
Eric with that full beard though ???? #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/CGk7uJ0L26— ??★♥M.I.S.H.♥★?? (@ScorpionMish) August 8, 2017
Eric in a full beard. #TheBacheloretteFinale pic.twitter.com/MNYR15DIPO— Sela Lewis (@SelaNehanda) August 8, 2017
Eric would have won if he had the beard the whole time ???? #TheBacheloretteFinale— Stevie Leo (@thestevieleo) August 8, 2017
When I say "It's Miracle Season"...I mean it because my miracle came true!! The process was crazy and from March 13th up until today...all I can say is "wow"! I'm so filled with joy and love but most importantly I've experienced growth! Tune in tonight to see what happens on this wild journey to find love! It's judgment day...are you guys ready!!?? #itsmiracleseason #ericbigger #inspiration