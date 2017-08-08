Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Tamra Judge's Daughter Sidney Speaks Out

In June, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge shared a photo collage on Instagram that showed her attending her estranged daughter Sydney’s high school graduation. The post led fans to believe that the Housewife had finally mended fences with the daughter that she went more than two years without seeing. However, Sydney Barney just spoke out in a very lengthy Facebook post, and according to her, things between her and her mother aren’t as happy as they seem.
In her Facebook post, Sydney explains that her father forced to her to invite her mother to her graduation in June. When she extended the invitation to Tamra, the now 18-year-old listed a few conditions. She explained, "All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere." Obviously Tamra did not respect that last condition, as we saw the photo collage on her Instagram page a few weeks after Sydney's graduation took place. The Facebook post continued, "The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life."
In her post, Tamra's daughter also claimed that she had not moved out of her mother's home because of the divorce or because her father turned her against Tamra. She said that it's actually quite the opposite, calling the real housewife "the true parent alienator." Sydney also called her mother out for being neglectful and mentally and emotionally abusive.
Throughout the past several seasons of the Real Housewives of Orange County, fans have seen Tamra Judge go through an extremely messy divorce and custody battle. However, in the first few episodes of the current season of the Bravo reality show, Tamra has discussed how her relationship with her ex-husband has improved and that her estranged daughter had recently started communicating more with her mother. According to Sydney's Facebook post, that peace didn't last long.
Tamra commented on her daughter's Facebook post and tweeted about it saying, "Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I'm good when it works for her and her dad."
Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I'm good when it works for her and her dad— Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) August 8, 2017
