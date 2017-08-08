Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Tamra Judge's Daughter Sidney Speaks Out

In her Facebook post, Sydney explains that her father forced to her to invite her mother to her graduation in June. When she extended the invitation to Tamra, the now 18-year-old listed a few conditions. She explained, "All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere." Obviously Tamra did not respect that last condition, as we saw the photo collage on her Instagram page a few weeks after Sydney's graduation took place. The Facebook post continued, "The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life."