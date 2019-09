"As I was doing my deadlifts in the crossfit room today, a girl walked in. She started practicing her pull ups. Counting her, we were 2 women and 5 men in the room. I saw her getting really sweaty as time passed, but she was keeping her long sleeves top on," she wrote . "In the lockers, I saw she had a sport bra underneath. I asked her: 'Why did you keep your top on while you were training? It was so hot in the room!' She hesitated, and answered: 'I do not feel comfortable wearing a sport bra at the gym since a guy told me I wanted to show off my body.'"