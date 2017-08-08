❗️LEM'ME TOUCH ON SOMETHING REAL QUICK ❗️ As I was doing my deadlifts in the crossfit room today, a girl walked in. She started practicing her pull ups. Counting her, we were 2 women and 5 men in the room. I saw her getting really sweaty as time passed, but she was keeping her long sleeves top on. . . In the lockers, I saw she had a sport brad underneath. I asked her : "Why did you keep your top on while you were training ? It was so hot in the room !" She hesitated, and answered : "I do not feel comfortable wearing a sport bra at the gym since a guy told me I wanted to show off my body" . . ???? EXCUZEEEE ME. I was so pissed off. I almost asked her which guy told her this so I could give him a little pep talk. So guys can train shirtless but women would not have the right to work out in a sports bra ? . HELL YES YOU CAN GIRL. Do not let anyone tell you how you should behave. Sports bra have been created FOR this purpose, so please, do not feel ashamed wearing it at the gym, especially when it is so warm. For your health, for you comfort, and even more simply for yourself ?? ______________________________________ ❗️PARLONS DE QUELQUE CHOSE D'IMPORTANT RAPIDEMENT ❗️ Alors que je faisais mes soulevés de terre dans la salle de Crossfit cet après-midi, une autre fille est entrée. En la comptant, on était 2 femmes pour 5 hommes. Elle commença à travailler ses tractions, et je voyais qu'elle transpirait de plus en plus, mais elle gardait son haut à manches longues sur elle. . Dans les vestiaires, j'ai vu qu'elle avait une brassière de sport en dessous. Je lui ai demandé : "Pourquoi tu as gardé ton haut quand tu t'entraînais ? Il faisait tellement chaud !" Elle a eu une hésitation, puis a répondu : "Je n'ose plus me mettre en brassière depuis qu'un mec m'a dit que je voulais juste montrer mon corps" . ???? PARDON !!! AI-JE MAL ENTENDU !! J'ai failli lui demander quel mec lui avait dit ça pour lui toucher deux mots. Alors comme ca les mecs pourraient s'entrainer torse nu et nous on ne pourrait pas se mettre en brassière ? . ET BIEN JE PEUX VOUS DIRE QUE SI. Les brassières de sport ont été crée à cette fin, donc par pitié ne vous sentez pas honteuses quand

