We're always over the moon whenever a fashion designer decides to crossover to homeware. With their discerning tastes and visual storytelling skills, these masterminds are experts at dreaming up covetable pieces that will instantly up the style game of any living space.
The latest launch that caught our eye? Pottery Barn's upcoming collaboration with Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, the design duo behind The GREAT, an effortlessly chic womenswear label beloved by fashion industry insiders.
This is not the duo's first foray into home furnishings: The Los Angeles-based designers already have a successful line of bedding and decor over at PBteen and Pottery Barn Kids, the retailer's younger counterparts. However, their take on grown-up decor is what gets us hooked: The products in this new range come in an elegant monochrome palette, with unexpected touches of brass and gold here and there. Whimsical motifs — such as star shapes to bunny ears — also make an appearance, and yet nothing feels overly juvenile thanks to the black-and-white color scheme and rich textures.
Read on to see more from the polished collection, now available in select Pottery Barn stores and online.