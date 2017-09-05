.@WilliamShatner just sent humanity’s #MessageToVoyager to space: "We offer friendship across the stars. You are not alone." -@Asperger_Nerd pic.twitter.com/bXJy0jDRHU— NASA (@NASA) September 5, 2017
#MessageToVoyager feel the solar wind & sunshine on your face. May your days be long & carefree ? pic.twitter.com/VfoeOPhWUo— Countess FrightBat (@CorruptNSW) August 5, 2017
You travelled 139 AU and all you got was this lousy tweet #MessageToVoyager— Stefano Stocca (@stoc911) August 2, 2017
Dear Aliens, we're sorry about Donald Trump. Most of us aren't that stupid. Please don't destroy us. Sincerely, Humanity #MessageToVoyager— Deadman Writing (@writingunit12) August 4, 2017
#MessageToVoyager If you happen to see Pluto out there, tell him he's a good boy; we didn't mean what we said #gishwhes— Justin Hudes (@hudattack) August 6, 2017
#MessageToVoyager #gishwhes— Jodie Fox (@Dr_DeanW_Potter) August 6, 2017
If you don't mind picking up the doctor in his T.A.R.D.I.S and sending him my way, that'd be great. Thanks!