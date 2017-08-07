The cause of MTV Road Rules alum Danny Dias' death has been confirmed. According to People, officials attributed his death to "complications of chronic substance abuse."
Dias, who was 34, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on June 4. Police arrived at his apartment in the evening; Dias was pronounced dead on the scene.
Dias was found next to hallucinogenic drugs; additionally, there were lacerations on his wrist. As per the report, the lacerations were not related to his death. Instead, the report cites "chronic substance abuse" as the direct cause of Dias' death.
Dias participated in season 13 of MTV's Road Rules in 2004. In 2005, he appeared in Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2. When he was first cast on the MTV competition-style reality show, Dias was still in college at Villanova University.
"We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing," an MTV spokesperson said at the time in a statement provided to media outlets. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
When Dias died, there was some speculation that he had died by suicide. The confirmation of drug-related causes reveals that he did not, in fact, die by suicide.
Dias, who was openly gay during his time on the show, co-founded an AIDS research charity called Generation Cure — People obtained this information via Dias' LinkedIn. According to the networking site, Dias also studied acting and worked in finance after his Road Rules career had come to an end.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
