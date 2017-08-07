Spoiler alert: The following post contains crucial information about the events during the August 6 episode of Game of Thrones.
The White Walkers are coming, led by the Night King. Trouble is, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is having trouble convincing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) that they exist at all. During Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, Jon conveniently found a series of cave drawings underneath Dragonstone. The drawings depicted a host of White Walkers and — lo and behold! — the Night King himself. Jon used them as hard proof — ocular facts, one might say — of the zombie army's existence.
It's all a little convenient for Jon Snow, isn't it? Not only did he get Dany to agree that the White Walkers existed, but he also managed to get the queen into a cave. It was like 7 minutes in Game of Thrones heaven. (Given, of course, that Westeros probably doesn't have closets.)
Twitter joked last night that Jon Snow, in an effort to get Daenerys to believe his crackpot warnings, drew the drawings himself.
"Anyone else think Jon Snow spent the last week drawing those White Walker cave paintings to woo Dany?" one user writes.
Jon Snow before he brought Danaerys into that cave. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/xAzWK0RWy0— Abbey Titcomb (@abbey_titcomb) August 7, 2017
Jon Snow definitely fingerpainted that cave himself ten minutes before the scene.— Victoria Aveyard?? (@VictoriaAveyard) August 7, 2017
Other users think the moment is a reference to Jon Snow's cave-based hanky panky with Ygritte (Rose Leslie) all those seasons ago. If you'll recall — and if you are a warm-blooded human you most definitely will — Jon Snow "invented" oral sex in a cave back when he wooed his wildling love. This time, there was less hanky panky and more discussion of war, but still. There were vibes.
"When Jon snow asks you to go into a cave, you say yes. 50/50 you get oral or a sweet art show," one user points out. It's a shame Dany couldn't have received both.
When Jon snow asks you to go into a cave, you say yes. 50/50 you get oral or a sweet art show. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/z1hdyCBwKo— Khal Joego (@Joemagician42) August 7, 2017
In all likelihood, Jon Snow didn't do the drawings — but the paintings do reek of hastily-written scripts. Dany needed to believe Jon Snow, and quick! So Game of Thrones came up with an easy solution. We'll forgive them for it, though. Just so long as they keep teasing these Dany-Jon relationship theories.
