Chris Cornell's 12-Year-Old Daughter Stuns Crowd As She Honors Father & Chester Bennington With OneRepublic
This year, the world has already lost plenty of legends in the entertainment industry. Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, as well as Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park, died by suicide in recent months.
Chris Cornell's 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell, performed an emotional tribute to Bennington and her dad on Friday. Toni joined OneRepublic in performing a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The two late singers were close friends, according to People. And the song choice had a deeper meaning — Bennington performed it at Cornell's funeral.
"It's an honor to perform this for my dad and for Chester and to sing for them," Toni Cornell told GMA.
WATCH: Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of her father and Chester Bennington. pic.twitter.com/1j9z9Cj1uq— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017
A moving and beautiful tribute to Chris Cornell & Chester Bennington this morning from Chris' daughter Toni and @RyanTedder... pic.twitter.com/0iFlHxs616— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2017
Entertainment Tonight explains that GMA originally booked Linkin Park to perform on the show, but the band canceled all of its concert dates and their tour after Bennington's death. The band also issued a heartfelt statement last month about their late frontman.
"We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place," Linkin Park wrote in its statement about Bennington. "You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
