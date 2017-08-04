Apparently, Malia Obama Was A Pretty Amazing Production Assistant

Imagine showing up to work and having Malia Obama be your assistant. For actress Halle Berry, that's pretty much what happened. The 50-year-old previously starred in the CBS sci-fi show Extant, and remembers how the former first daughter was actually a production assistant on set.
"She was fantastic," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. "She was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful young woman. Look at her mother and her father, duh."
Berry admits that having the daughter of the president on set was "kind of wild."
"I was such a huge fan of her," she gushed. "She was amazing."
Despite being a part of the first family, Obama was "down to do whatever a PA is asked to do" — even though it was difficult for other people to see her as just an assistant.
"I had wild respect for her for that," Berry continued. "But everybody couldn't really see her as a PA although she tried and tried to be one, we just couldn't really see her as one. But to her credit, she tried very hard to be one."
This wasn't the 19-year-old's only brush we Hollywood. She also interned for one of the writers on Girls, but actor Andrew Rannells says it was super hush-hush.
"Actually, I have to say that secret service was so stealth that it took awhile to figure out like where she was at any time," he told Andy Cohen in February. "They really did blend in very sort of seamlessly."
Like Berry, he had only good things to say, calling the teen "super cool and nice."
