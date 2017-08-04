Jazz Jennings Responds To Duggar Family Member's Cyber-Bullying

Jazz Jennings' name has been at the forefront of trans activism since she first came forward with her story on 20/20 with Barbara Walters in 2007. Since then, the courageous teen has shared her story about being a transgender teen in America and growing up in a world where she is often bullied and stigmatized just for being herself. And the latest person to share their belittling, transphobic, and trollish comments? A member of the Duggar family.
Derick Dillard, husband to Jill Duggar Dillard, posted a nasty message about the 16-year-old, implicating that she, and her life, are not "reality." He wrote: "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God." Accompanying his message was a tweet from TLC, the network that airs her reality series I Am Jazz.
Advertisement
What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx— Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017
Jennings immediately addressed the tweet, writing that it did not faze her because she is used to criticism and bullying. It's a total "When they go low, we go high" moment, and it makes it crystal clear who is the more mature, level-headed, and real person in this situation.
Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.— Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017
Things then escalated when Jax Taylor, star of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, also weighed in on Dillard's tweet, writing a heated message back to the Duggar family member.
Sweetie I wouldn't brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of shit, and he's probably hiding he's ? https://t.co/LVREZ1OUST— Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) August 3, 2017
For context: TLC airs reality shows about both Jennings and Dillard. The network previously aired 19 Kids & Counting before it was cancelled due to Josh Duggar's molestation charges. Now, Dillard appears on another series, Counting On, with his wife, Jill, her siblings, and all their children. Meanwhile, Taylor has no involvement in TLC, just access to Twitter.
When asked for comment on Dillard's tweets about one of their Jennings, TLC shared with Refinery29 the network's official statement on the matter: "Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."
Read these stories next:
Advertisement