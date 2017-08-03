We've all had the unpleasant experience of running out of our favorite cosmetic at the worst possible time. If a long bath is exactly what the doctor ordered after a rough day, it's a major disappointment to realize you've run out of your favorite bath bombs. Luckily, Lush Cosmetics is here to help us make sure this doesn't happen.
Rather than rushing to the website every time you realize you've run out of your favorite product, there's an option to subscribe to your favorite all-year round products and have them delivered right to your doorstep every month.
Although apparently hardcore Lushies have known about this secret subscription option for years, the company has updated its website so the subscription option is now visible and accessible. It's located right above the “Add To Basket” button.
But wait, there's more: You can customize your subscription service so that you receive certain products every month, and others on a less frequent basis of anywhere between one and six months. It also allows you to plan around your vacations, so if you'll be out of town you can skip an order.
As if all of this isn't incentive enough, the monthly subscription option is eco-friendly because there's never a need to rush packages.
As of right now, the most popular subscription items are the Twilight Bath Bomb, Sex Bomb , Intergalactic Bath Bomb, Butterball Bath Bomb, Ocean Salt Face and Body Scrub, and King of Skin Body Butter.
Now that the secret's out, we have a feeling that Lush enthusiasts everywhere will seize this opportunity. After all, who doesn't want bath bombs delivered straight to their door every month?
