Vanessa Hudgens Just Got Bangs

Bye-bye, boho. She may still be the reigning queen of Coachella, but Vanessa Hudgens' new 'do is taking her further and further away from her beachy beauty M.O.
Hudgens has been chopping her hair lately, going shorter than ever before, but these brand-new bangs are definitely a new addition to her look. Teen Vogue reports that Hudgens' go-to stylist, Chad Wood (who shared the same photo on his Instagram), had the honor of wielding the scissors in this case.
He gave Hudgens a lot of texture, which lets her bob look undone and carefree, and added a set of blunt bangs. It's a fresh update to the haircut she got back in May, which took her into short territory before summer, so seems to be something of an annual tradition for the actor.
Last year, she went short and added honey-hued highlights. This year's fringe isn't short, but they're definitely high-impact. In their Instagram debut, Wood styled them a bit unconventionally, splitting them down the middle and parting them to better showcase the work of makeup artist Karan Mitchell. The bangs are long enough to cover up Hudgens' brows, so there's enough length to play with, as shown by the unexpected part. The layers in Hudgens' hair promise plenty of play, too, so while she looks like an all-out glammed-up diva in her Instagram shot, there's no doubt about working the cut into her more laid-back looks.
Let's see if Hudgens' BFF, Ashley Tisdale, follows suit. Just a week ago, she got a short haircut. And after Hudgens revealed that she used her High School Musical co-star's lip gloss as eyeshadow, it's clear the two take their beauty cues from one another.
