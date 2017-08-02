Winfrey told Brodesser-Akner that she doesn't care if she's never "skinny" again, but she does care about her health. "For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that,’’ she said. "So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as I am’ — I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family."