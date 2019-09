In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , Whelan spoke about her days pre-GoT which were filled with a lot more LOLs than OMGs. "I was doing a lot of comedy but I always wanted to do serious drama as well and it’s quite hard when you’re working in comedy and have a comedy agent to even be invited into the drama room," Whelan told the site. "The casting for GoT came about because I was at a comedy casting and the casting director was also on Thrones, Robert Sterne along with Nina Gold, and he said, 'I have something that you might be perfect for that I’m casting next week' — and that was Game of Thrones. I was literally in the right place at the right time even though it was a comedy casting."