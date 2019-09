Whelan's story isn't quite as dramatic as the one Kit Harrington told about filming the giant cavalry charge scene in Season 6's "Battle of the Bastards," though. For that scene, 80 horses had to act in to capture the massive battle. Harrington, who plays Jon Snow described filming the scene as "very scary." He said it was the largest number of horses ever used in a TV battle, and joked, “We were a bit annoyed because everyone is going to think it was CGI, and it wasn’t!” There was some CGI, however, as the horses couldn't collide or be punched by giants in real life. The Devil’s Horsemen , the company who provides the horses for the show , specializes in providing horses and stuntmen for TV and movies.