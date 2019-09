"There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written — probably the most embarrassing — with the Stark boys and Jon Snow and Theon," Benioff said, according to Uproxx . "They’re all shaving each other — like getting their haircut. And they were all shirtless, and it’s like, ‘Wait, why is this in here?’ And the only reason it was in there [is because there] was no continuity between scenes in the pilot where their beards are all different [due to how much the actors had grown from when the pilot first started shooting to when it was re-shot a year later]. And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs."