Remember when Jon Snow died at the end of season 5 in Game of Thrones? After watching him bleed out in the freezing snow, we all had to grapple with the idea that he could be gone and off the show forever. (But we knew better — it's Jon Snow for Pete's sake.)
Finally, in episode 2 of the following season, we saw the previously dead Snow jerk back to life. We see a lot of Kit Harington in the scene, as he's naked sans a tiny cloth. It's one of the most memorable scenes in the series, and becomes part of a major arc in the remaining two seasons left in the series. I wouldn't say it's my favorite scene from the series, but I'm biased and love anything Harington appears in. One would think that the same is true for the showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, too. But it's not. In fact, Harington is front-and-center for whatt they have deemed the "worst scene" in the history of the entire series. And it's in the very first episode of season 1, "Winter Is Coming."
So, why do Benioff and Weiss hate the scene so much? Because all the guys are shirtless and they don't recall why they directed them all to do that. While on a panel for the show at SXSW, the two laughed over the absurdity of the scene. And all the ab-flexing.
"There’s a scene in the pilot that might be the worst scene we’ve ever written — probably the most embarrassing — with the Stark boys and Jon Snow and Theon," Benioff said, according to Uproxx. "They’re all shaving each other — like getting their haircut. And they were all shirtless, and it’s like, ‘Wait, why is this in here?’ And the only reason it was in there [is because there] was no continuity between scenes in the pilot where their beards are all different [due to how much the actors had grown from when the pilot first started shooting to when it was re-shot a year later]. And if you look closely, you could tell they were all flexing because they’re shirtless. They’re all flexing their abs."
Weiss agreed and added: “They were all doing crunches all day between takes.”
The GIF below best displays the amount of ab-age they were referring to.
And now, without further ado: The Worst Scene In The History of Game of Thrones.
