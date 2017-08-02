Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Are Friends Again

If you can mentally bring yourself back to 2015, then there are some things you might remember: Obama was president, Beyoncé didn't have her twins, and Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were embroiled in a strange Twitter fight. The two former bandmates — Zayn left the group in March of that year, shortly before it went on hiatus in early 2016 — clearly had some unresolved tension, and it manifested in passive-aggressive tweets about photo filters (??) and escalated to jabs about each other's careers. The feud showed no signs of lifting until Tomlinson's mother passed away. Her final wish was that the boys buried the hatchet — and according to Tomlinson, they've done just that.
"My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too fucking short,'" the 25-year-old told The Sun.
"You know, we got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through, so we're mates again, I suppose," he said. "It takes time, but it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it."
His mother eventually did pass away in December of 2016, and Tomlinson took it hard.
"It's not really something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about, but just quickly, yeah, when I first found out about the news, I kind of did want to throw the towel in," he told Sirius XM earlier this year. "But it was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going. She told me very sternly that she wanted me to."
She'll be happy to know that her wish came true. Tomlinson and Malik are friends again, and her son now has his own solo career to boast about — and it's all thanks to her thoughtful words.
