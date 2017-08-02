Saks Now Has A Beauty Rewards Program — & It's So Good

We often wish there was a way to test out luxury beauty products without buying the full size — and without having to settle for one lousy foil packet. How are we going to figure out if we actually love a brightening serum if we only have enough of the stuff to cover our chin, ya know?
Well, it seems Saks heard our cries. The department store, known for its luxury beauty section boasting brands like Givenchy, MAC, La Mer, and Tom Ford, has introduced a new reward system that lets you test out deluxe-sized luxury products — for free. Kind of.
It's called the SaksFirst Beauty Reward Program and it just launched yesterday. Here's how it works: In order to start receiving your free beauty samples, you have to be SaksFirst credit card holder. Then, after spending your first $250, you get your first Beauty Box, a welcome reward, and access to an exclusive newsletter from the Saks beauty team. If you’re an avid Saks shopper, there’s also thresholds for $500, $750, and $1,000: Each tier gets you another Beauty Box and even more perks (like at-home makeovers).
Inside the first tier box, there’s a mini Lancôme Definicils mascara, Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil, Prada Olfactories Cargo de Nuit Eau de Parfum, and Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Pur Couture. And if you think that’s good, the goodies just get fancier the more you spend. In higher tier boxes, you get even more luxury for free — the likes of La Mer, Sisley-Paris, and Clé de Peau Beauté can be found.
So yeah, t’s not exactly free, but if you’re an avid luxury beauty spender, this might just be the rewards program for you. You can sign up for a SaksFirst Credit Card online at Saks, or, if you’re already a member, you can start earning your boxes with your next Saks beauty purchase.
