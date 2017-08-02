Saks Now Has A Beauty Rewards Program — & It's So Good

It's called the SaksFirst Beauty Reward Program and it just launched yesterday. Here's how it works: In order to start receiving your free beauty samples, you have to be SaksFirst credit card holder. Then, after spending your first $250, you get your first Beauty Box, a welcome reward, and access to an exclusive newsletter from the Saks beauty team. If you’re an avid Saks shopper, there’s also thresholds for $500, $750, and $1,000: Each tier gets you another Beauty Box and even more perks (like at-home makeovers).