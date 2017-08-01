Over the weekend, OG Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer revealed to Us Weekly that her younger brother Bohdan Mazur has passed away.
While attending former Real Housewife Jill Zarin’s annual Luxury Ladies Luncheon for thyroid cancer research in Southhampton, Singer told Us, "My brother just died. No one knows this. He died about three weeks ago, my younger brother, and we weren’t close anymore."
Over the course of her nine-season run on RHONY, Singer has revealed various details about her upbringing and her relationships with family members. She grew up the oldest of four children and witnessed domestic abuse from her father toward her mother. The Bravo star was also long involved in a feud with her brother. In 2014, Singer’s younger brother Mazur released a tell-all book entitled Aspen, Snow, Blow, and Bo, in which he alleged that his father convinced him to become a criminal, which ultimately led to him working as a drug dealing.
Around this same time, Mazur also told gossip sites that Singer didn’t visit their mother when she was dying off cancer. Singer denied the claims and responded by saying, "It’s sad and shameful when my brother uses my fame and notoriety to tell false stories in order to sell books." In June, Singer revealed via Instagram that two weeks before her father died in 2009, she visited him and forgave him, but based on what she said to Us, it doesn’t appear that Singer got the same closer with her brother Bo.
The 60-year-old told Us Weekly that there are a couple positive thing that came out of her brother's recent death, however. She explained that it had brought her closer to her brother's daughter. "Because of this death, I got closer to my niece. I flew her out … for about a week," Singer said. “And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had."
Mazur's passing also encouraged her to mend fences with former Real Housewife Jill Zarin, in light of Zarin's husbands Bobby's recent cancer-related surgery. Singer explained, "Life has ebbs and flows, its ups and downs, but I believe at the end of the day, you’ve got to be there for someone."
