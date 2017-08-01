The 60-year-old told Us Weekly that there are a couple positive thing that came out of her brother's recent death, however. She explained that it had brought her closer to her brother's daughter. "Because of this death, I got closer to my niece. I flew her out … for about a week," Singer said. “And I spoke to her and said that I was really sorry about her dad’s death, but if it wasn’t for his death, you wouldn’t have bonded with [my daughter] Avery and I. So we have this whole new relationship we never had."