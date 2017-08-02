It's no secret that Ryan Murphy loves using his favorite actors and actresses across his many TV shows. Sarah Paulson, for instance, is a given player in any American Horror Story season, but she also starred in Murphy's American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. This time around, Murphy is tapping Scream Queens stars for American Horror Story: Cult.
The American Horror Story creator revealed in April that Scream Queens' Billie Lourd would be show for season 7. But it looks like she's not the only Chanel we'll be seeing more of this fall. Murphy revealed on Tuesday that Emma Roberts, the original Chanel herself, will be a part of American Horror Story: Cult, too.
Murphy's photo shows Roberts in a trench coat, with her hair pulled back — oh, and she's holding a giant knife. Even with the knife, though, she still looks more normal than the other cast members in the photos Murphy's shared. There's no blue hair in sight, and she's not covered in bees.
"Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," Murphy captioned the photo. So it's safe to assume this wasn't just a set visit to see her pals. Plus, Roberts starred in American Horror Story: Coven, so she's clearly familiar with Murphy's twisted anthology series.
Roberts also shared the same photo on her own Instagram page.
As Refinery29 entertainment editor Maia Efrem pointed out, the Scream Queens Chanels were honestly running something pretty close to a cult anyway. So this AHS season shouldn't be too much of a stretch for Lourd and Roberts. All we need now is an appearance from Abigail Breslin, and AHS: Cult will have the whole Chanel trifecta down.
