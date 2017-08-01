Airbnb Is Letting Two Lucky Users See The Solar Eclipse In The Most Stunning Way

The transparent geodesic dome — equipped with telescopes, a night sky photographer, and an astrophysicist to explain the celestial activities — is in the unincorporated community of Terrebonne in Bend, Oregon, where the eclipse will make one of its first appearances. People along a line stretching from Oregon to South Carolina will be able to witness the spectacular cosmic event. Airbnb will not only send you to Bend but also fly you along this entire path, known as the Path of Totality, on a private jet. In the air, you can view the eclipse for nearly two minutes more than you'd be able to on the ground. You also may catch a mirror image of it in the clouds below you.