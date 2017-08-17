All The Incredible Astro Events You Can Look Forward To In 2017

If there was one thing that never failed to disappoint this year, it was the series of spectacles happening above us. It seemed like almost every month, we were looking up at another supermoon (they're really not that common) or an Instagram-worthy meteor shower. Who needs tickets to Electric Zoo when you can catch a free midnight light show?
While 2017 isn't lined up to have as many spectacles as this past year, there is one event that is likely to outshine all the rest: A total solar eclipse. Seriously — people have been talking about this for years. Now is the time to start thinking about where you want to be when the epic scene takes shape this summer.
There will also be other eclipses, meteor showers, and full moons you won't want to miss. And some of these happen soon. Ahead, your guide to the best astronomical events happening next year. The sky's the limit.
This piece was originally published on December 27, 2016.