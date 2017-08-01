Everyone's Favorite Drunk Uncle, Bobby Moynihan, Just Became A Father

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Bobby Moynihan and his wife Brynn O'Malley have officially welcomed their baby girl into the world, the actor confirmed at the Television Critics Association CBS press tour on Tuesday.
The actor, who is well-known and loved for his hilarious SNL characters like the notoriously sloshed Drunk Uncle and secondhand gossiper Anthony Crispino, told Entertainment Tonight's Leanna Aguilera that since the birth of his daughter, he's gotten a lot of great parenting advice, including his new Me, Myself and I co-star, Jaleel White (aka, Steve Urkel).
"I get fatherly tips from everyone, I look for that," he told Aguilera. "But yeah, [Jaleel's] — I'm not a big Instagram or Twitter guy, I'm not — But, I follow him on Instagram, and he's the best father in the world, to me. He's great."
In June, Moynihan announced that he and his wife were expecting a little girl by posting a super cute message to Superwoman director Patty Jenkins on his Instagram page.
"Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan," she wrote alongside a photo of actress Gal Gadot. "Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm? She's due in July. Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad. What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot."
Fans could hardly contain their excitement, leaving notes like "I heard a rumor to this effect, SO happy for you guys!!" and "I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING OMG YAY."
It's great to see so many exciting changes for the actor, whose new comedy on CBS premieres in September. Though fans of his were certainly saddened by his departure from SNL, Moynihan told ET that his upcoming sitcom will be filled with laughs and surprises.
"It's a very funny, sweet show with three men playing the same guy," he said of Me, Myself and I. "It's wonderful. It reminds me of The Wonder Years. That's kind of, tonally, the vibe of it. It tugs at the heartstrings, but also very funny...and sad, and funny. I just keep saying, it's funny and heartwarming."
