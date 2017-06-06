SNL's Bobby Moynihan & His Wife Are Expecting A Daughter

Congratulations are in order for Bobby Moynihan and his wife, actress Brynn O'Malley. The couple is expecting their first child and the beloved Saturday Night Live alum took to Instagram to share the news in the best way possible.
Moynihan (who will always be "Drunk Uncle" to us) posted a photo of actress Gal Gadot, who is currently kicking ass and taking names in her Wonder Woman title role. He accompanied it with the caption: “Hi @PattyJenks. Big fan. Quick question. How soon do you think is appropriate to show my daughter @WonderWomanFilm? She’s due in July.”
"Thanks for making it easier to be a Dad," Moynihan continued. "What an amazing, beautiful movie. Thanks to you and @gal_gadot."
If this pregnancy announcement is any indication, Moynihan is going to be an amazing dad — and not just because he's as hilarious in real life as he is onscreen. He's already psyched to introduce his daughter to strong female role models and clearly recognizes the importance of teaching girls they can be the independent heroes in their own lives.
After nine seasons, Moynihan took his final bow on Saturday Night Live last month, but he'll be back on our small screens before we know it. The actor is set to star in the upcoming CBS comedy Me, Myself & I.
