Need A Laptop Upgrade? Microsoft's New Subscription Plan Is An Attractive Option

I haven't gone "back to school" for years now, but the fresh start ethos the season promotes still appeals to me. Instead of wanting new markers, pens, and Lisa Frank folders though, I now want to give my gadgets a shiny upgrade.
While August is definitely not the time to buy a new phone — Apple is expected to release the iPhone 8 in early September, and Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 is expected to arrive later this month — it is time to start looking into deals on laptops and tablets.
Today, Microsoft announced an attractive option for anyone, regardless of whether or not you're making the packed-car pilgrimage back to campus. Surface Plus is a new subscription program that works similarly to Apple's trade-up services for its Macs, but is exclusive to Microsoft's well-reviewed line of Surface laptops and tablets.
Starting today, anyone who buys a Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Book, or Surface Studio online at Microsoft.com and in Microsoft stores, will be enrolled in the program. Included in the perks are 10% off future Microsoft products, a 30-day return policy, a free year of in-store support, and, best of all, the option to upgrade to a newer Surface model after 18 months. For those who don't want to pay all at once, you can also opt in to a monthly payment plan to ease the strain on your bank account.
If you've been holding out on buying the Microsoft's Alcantara-covered Surface Laptop, the Surface Plus program makes a convincing case for doing so now. Purchasing it this August means that the 18-month upgrade timing won't coincide with next September's "back to school" season. But it will align with the start of a new year, which is arguably just as good of a reason for a fresh (tech) start.
