Does The Performance Of Microsoft's Surface Laptop Match Its Good Looks?

The first thing that drew me to Microsoft's new Surface Laptop is its striking appearance. Available in rich colors with a luxurious, fabric-covered keyboard, this is a laptop that distinguishes itself from the competition.
But it doesn't make sense to buy a new device based on looks alone. This is a big investment, after all, and you need something that's going to meet all your computing needs. In many ways, the way a laptop looks should just be an afterthought.
With this in mind, I put the Surface Laptop to the test. Ahead, take a closer look at Microsoft's latest product to see if it's the right choice for you.