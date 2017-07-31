Keeping tradition alive, two of the guys that went after JoJo Fletcher's heart will be continuing their reality TV careers.
Yes, both Vinny Ventiera and Daniel Maguire will be heading to Paradise, but the duo is also making an appearance on the second season of Million Dollar Matchmaker, the We TV series from Patti Stanger, aka the Millionaire Matchmaker.
Entertainment Tonight reports that Ventiera and Maguire will head to Stanger's series to look for – what else? – love. Since the two were both chasing Fletcher for all the right reasons, Stanger should have no problem finding girls who fit the bill.
Fans of Stanger's Bravo series have probably missed the no-nonsense matchmaker, but her new method should be familiar to both Ventiera and Maguire. Instead of the one-on-one dates that fans remember from her previous show, she'll give Bachelor Nation's most memorable personalities the chance to check into a luxe mansion and undergo some seriously hardcore lessons in love.
In a preview for the episode, fans see pals Ventiera and Maguire go after the same women (Sound familiar?) before Stanger intervenes.
"My mingles are classy affairs. I am not going to put up with Bachelors cock blocking each other," she says. "This ends now!"
Viewers will have to see what sort of prep Stanger gives the two Bachelorette castoffs before introducing them to her picks, but they're also in for a double-dose of the guys. While their episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker airs this Friday, Bachelor in Paradise still looms on the horizon. Seeing as these two seem very primed for love, fans should be in for a treat when they hit the air on two shows.
Hey, those Bachelor twins got their own spin-off, maybe it's time to give Ventiera and Maguire the same chance.
