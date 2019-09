Did You Catch This Detail From The Trailer For Next Week's Game Of Thrones Episode?

In anticipation of Game of Thrones ' seventh season, the actors who portray five of the show's main characters appeared on the cover of Time Magazine the week of July 10, 2017. The group included Emilia Clarke, who plays Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. One detail still manages to stand out from this issue's cover story, and it has to do with Clarke filming scenes that featured her riding one of Dany's dragons. According to the Time piece by Daniel D'Addario , it took 16 days of shooting Clarke sitting on the back of the mechanical dragon they call "the buck" to get just 30-seconds of screen time. For the past three weeks we've been waiting to see those 30 seconds of Daenerys flying through the sky on Drogon, and it still hasn't happened. However, based on the trailer for episode four, the scene could unfold next Sunday.