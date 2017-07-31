Did You Catch This Detail From The Trailer For Next Week's Game Of Thrones Episode?

In anticipation of Game of Thrones' seventh season, the actors who portray five of the show's main characters appeared on the cover of Time Magazine the week of July 10, 2017. The group included Emilia Clarke, who plays Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. One detail still manages to stand out from this issue's cover story, and it has to do with Clarke filming scenes that featured her riding one of Dany's dragons. According to the Time piece by Daniel D'Addario, it took 16 days of shooting Clarke sitting on the back of the mechanical dragon they call "the buck" to get just 30-seconds of screen time. For the past three weeks we've been waiting to see those 30 seconds of Daenerys flying through the sky on Drogon, and it still hasn't happened. However, based on the trailer for episode four, the scene could unfold next Sunday.
In the episode four teaser that premiered after "The Queen's Justice" last night, we hear a distressed Daenerys say to her advisers, "All my allies are gone. I'm losing," and "Enough with the clever plans." We can only assume this is a direct response to Tyrion, Missandei, and Varys advising her against riding her dragons out to attack Euron's fleet, and instead sending the Unsullied to take Casterly Rock. That suspicion is confirmed by a two-second long clip that comes at the very end of the episode four trailer. The clip shows one of Dany's mighty dragons soaring through clouds, and as the Daily Dot pointed out, if you look closely, it appears that someone is riding the beast.
It took quite a bit of squinting, but the figure on the back of the dragon does appear to have white hair that matches Daenerys', and we have trouble imagining a surprise plot twist where someone else steals a ride on one of the Mother of Dragon's children. That means there are many clues pointing to the fact that in next week's episode, which according to IMDb is entitled "The Spoils of War," we may finally see why Emilia Clarke had to straddle the buck for so many hour while filming this season.
