Last year, Little Mix dropped "Shout Out To My Ex," the only song you need for getting over a breakup. And although the girl group never explicitly said the single was about Zayn Malik, the former fiancé of band member Perrie Edwards, it's easy to connect the dots when they sing lyrics about a boy covered in tattoos. Now, some fans think the group took the shade one step further thanks to a video of their concert in New Zealand that ended up on Instagram. This time, Gigi Hadid, Zayn's current girlfriend, might just be the victim.
The short clip, shot by an audience member, shows the four women on stage. When Edwards sings the line "I hope she gettin' better sex / Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did," however, something happens. She and Jade Thirlwall exchange looks at start giggling. If you listen, it sort of sounds like Edwards may have changed the lyrics, instead singing, "Hope she ain't fakin' it like Hadid."
People can't stop analyzing the clip to figure out if the 24-year-old did indeed call out her former flame's current GF, and lines are very clearly drawn.
"That's obvious, she said 'hadid,'" one fan commented.
However, a bunch of other people are skeptical. Aside from the fact that "hope she ain't fakin' it like Hadid" doesn't really make any sense, fans are also pointing out that it sounds more like her voice cracked mid-sentence, and that's the reason why Thirlwall started laughing.
"relax, she isn't singing 'Hadid', it's just her accent making it sound that way," keepingupwithperrie captioned the video. "Perrie's voice cracked & that's why Jade is laughing."
For what it's worth, I'm team #VoiceCrack. There's no reason to create a rivalry between women when one doesn't exist. The past is the past — let's not let one little vocal slip-up change that.
