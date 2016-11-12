Perrie Edwards isn't interested in spilling the dirty details of what ended her long-term relationship with Zayn Malik, Teen Vogue reports.
In a recent appearance with Little Mix on The Jonathan Ross Show, Edwards explained her desire to preserve her emotional privacy.
"For a normal girl to go through something like that, it's hard. I think when the whole world is looking at it and talking about it, you feel a bit [affected by it]," Edwards said. "Obviously, I didn't say too much about it, I briefly mentioned it [in my book]. I wasn't going to not mention it."
Though we may never know why the split happened, Edwards has already shared the heartbreaking way it went down. In Little Mix's new book, Our World, Edwards reveals that Malik ended things with a text message.
"Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me," Edwards writes in the book, proving that regardless of how famous you are, love hurts — especially when it ends with a text.
In a recent appearance with Little Mix on The Jonathan Ross Show, Edwards explained her desire to preserve her emotional privacy.
"For a normal girl to go through something like that, it's hard. I think when the whole world is looking at it and talking about it, you feel a bit [affected by it]," Edwards said. "Obviously, I didn't say too much about it, I briefly mentioned it [in my book]. I wasn't going to not mention it."
Though we may never know why the split happened, Edwards has already shared the heartbreaking way it went down. In Little Mix's new book, Our World, Edwards reveals that Malik ended things with a text message.
"Even though things my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me," Edwards writes in the book, proving that regardless of how famous you are, love hurts — especially when it ends with a text.
Advertisement