Perrie Edwards Says She Was Homeless After Zayn Malik Broke Up With Her

After Zayn Malik ended his four-year relationship with Perrie Edwards, the Little Mix singer says she was left homeless, according to E! News.
In the band's book Our World, Edwards opens up about life in the wake of her high-profile breakup. Edwards, 23, says she had nowhere to live after she moved out of the multimillion-dollar North London home she shared with Malik.
"After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful," Edwards writes, according to E! News. "For a while I had no idea what to do."
Edwards writes that things really hit her while she was on tour in the U.S. "At the time we were promoting 'Black Magic,' doing a lot of traveling, and while I was in America things really hit me and I panicked. I realized I was homeless. I was crying every day, dreading coming back."
The other members of Little Mix — Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall — offered to let her stay with them, Edwards shares, but no one had enough space. The singer's multiple pets also made it difficult to find a suitable short-term living arrangement.
Eventually, her mother stepped in. Edwards recounts that her mom arranged her to stay with Modest Management owner Richard Griffiths.
"She arranged...for me to stay in his guest cottage for as long as I needed, until I got on my feet again. Thank God for him," Edwards writes. "I put all my stuff in storage, took my dogs, and more or less lived out of a suitcase for a good month and a half."
Malik — who is now dating Gigi Hadid — hasn't commented on Edwards' new allegations that he broke up with her via text message.
