Christmas has come early for fans of British girl group Little Mix. On Saturday, the quartet treated attendees of Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball to the live debut of “Secret Love Song,” a track with Jason Derulo. As to be expected, it was packed full of the strong vocals for which the ladies are known.
As Billboard reports, Little Mix introduced the new song with an announcement that it will be its next single (in the U.K. and Ireland) — something they later reconfirmed on Twitter. The group addressed the packed house by saying: "We have an exclusive for you...We know you'll enjoy a cheeky little surprise. This song is going to be our next single. We hope you enjoy it.” The Derulo duet is featured on the group's third studio album, Get Weird, which dropped in early November.
“Secret Love Song” was part of a six-song set from the U.K. girl group at the Jingle Bell Ball, a two-day event whose lineup that also included Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, and Nick Jonas. No word yet on whether or not Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Jonas decided to take their Instagram relationship to the next level backstage, however. But one can hope.
Check out the performance, below:
