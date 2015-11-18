Hey Nick Jonas, Little Mix is on to you and your Instagram-driven flirting strategy.
On the British talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, the British girl group talked about how much Jonas likes liking member Jade Thirlwall's Instagram photos. Bandmate Perrie Edwards spilled the beans, saying that Nick "just Likes her pictures on Instagram. Gave you a cheeky DM, didn't he?"
Edwards didn't elaborate on that, but did add, "Leigh [Anne Pinnock] and me called him out in an interview, you see. And then he tweeted saying, 'Oh awkward when you get called out in an interview for liking someone's pictures.'"
It's true, Jonas didn't deny his Instagram activity, tweeting on November 8: "That awkward moment you get called out live on the air by @Alicelevine for liking certain peoples pics on Instagram. Ha"
That awkward moment you get called out live on the air by @Alicelevine for liking certain peoples pics on Instagram. Ha— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) November 8, 2015
Before all this, Edwards and Thirlwall were asked about Jonas in a game of "Bae or Not To Bae?" on Capital-FM radio. While the two say they would in fact date Jonas, neither is right now.
"I think he's lovely. Great singer. Nice shaved head," Thirlwall said. "The world's your oyster, really, so: 'To Bae.'"
So, keep liking those photos, Nick, it seems to be working. But act quick, because Thirlwall also admitted she wouldn't mind hanging out with singer James Bay.
