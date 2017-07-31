Twin Peaks: The Return Part 12 Recap: Deputizing Diane

"I'm fucking Billy," she says, quite literally. Charlie is unfazed by this admission — this relationship seems to exist upon a tacit understanding of continuous infidelity, at least on Audrey's part. Billy's been missing for two days, and Tina was the last to see Billy. Audrey presses Charlie to call Tina; she needs to know where she should look for Billy. After calling Tina, though, Charlie doesn't want to share the info with his wife. That's what happens when you call your husband a "spineless, no-balls loser," I guess. She decides to go look for Billy on her own — she's hysterical at this point. Where does she look? The Roadhouse, of course. (This, like Applebee's in Friday Night Lights, is where the town gathers, and where most people can be found.)