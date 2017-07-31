Bryce Dallas Howard Is Making Her Directorial Debut

Between her appearances in Jurassic World, The Help, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, and a slew of other movies, chances are you've seen Bryce Dallas Howard on screen at some point. But soon, she'll be behind the camera, Variety reports.
Howard is going to direct a film adaptation of the novel Sorta Like a Rock Star by Matthew Quick.
Though this is the first feature she'll be directing, this isn't her first time behind the camera: Howard directed Orchids, a 2006 short film centered on an unconventional love story; When You Find Me, a 2011 short film about a woman's relationship with her sister; and M83's "Claudia Lewis" video, which starred Lily Collins. Directing's also in her blood: Her dad is A Beautiful Mind and The Da Vinci Code director Ron Howard.
Advertisement
The new movie is about a high school student who lives in a bus during a rift with her family. "Ever since her mom's boyfriend kicked them out, Amber, her mom, and her totally loyal dog, Bobby Big Boy (aka Thrice B) have been camped out in the back of Hello Yellow (the school bus her mom drives)," the book's Good Reads description says. "Still, Amber, the self-proclaimed princess of hope and girl of unyielding optimism, refuses to sweat the bad stuff. But when a fatal tragedy threatens Amber's optimism — and her way of life, can Amber continue to be the rock star of hope?"
Ol Parker, the writer behind The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, wrote the latest draft of the script. The producers are The Maze Runner's Lee Stollman and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, along with Twilight and The Fault in Our Stars' Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen.
The movie doesn't have a release date yet, but between all the big names behind it, it sounds promising.
Advertisement