An 18-Year Old Activist Designed Frank Ocean's Panorama Look

Frank Ocean made a powerful statement on Friday night at the Panorama Music Festival held at Randall's Island Park in New York City. During his performance, he wore a white t-shirt with the words "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" across the chest.
Ocean has been a vocal supporter and member of the LGBTQ community. Last year, he penned a powerful letter in response to the Orlando night club shooting. He has also challenged definitions of masculinity in his work. Whatever the reason the singer and songwriter chose to wear the shirt, people haven't been able to stop talking about it.
The designer of this t-shirt is 18-year-old Kayla Robinson. She has a whole line of t-shirts, all of which are ethically sourced, with witty social justice sayings such as, "Chill with that misogyny," "You were brainwashed into thinking European features are the epitome of beauty," and "Climate change is real. Trump is a hoax." According to her store's "About Us" section, she began designing the ethically sourced shirts about a year ago under the name Green Box Shop when she couldn't find any social justice shirts online for herself that "really would grab someones attention."
1. IM ACTUALLY CRYING BC THE LORD HIMSELF IS WEARING MY CREATION 2. If you see any of these pictures can you PLEEEAASE tag our shop bc I would hate for any of the copycats to be credited. THANK YOU ♥️♥️♥️♥️ ( @complex , @complexstyle , @highsnobiety , @hypebeastmusic & @hypebeast posted so far ) ?: @lord_edwin
Reposting one of the photos from the music festival to the brand's Instagram, Robinson seemed over the moon to see Frank Ocean wearing her shirt captioning it, "IM ACTUALLY CRYING BC THE LORD HIMSELF IS WEARING MY CREATION." The celebrity endorsement came as a complete surprise to the teenager who found out about it through a friend texting her; however, this is not the first time a celebrity has bought one of her shirts. Back in January, the brand got a major shout out from Zendaya on Twitter.
The shirt worn by Ocean is still available on Robinson's website for only $19, though we have a feeling it will soon sell out. It's kind of like that old phrase your mom used to say: "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all." However, if you have something witty to say about social justice, make a t-shirt.
