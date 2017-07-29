Olivier Rousteing Never Imagined The First Lady Of France Would Wear Balmain

Rousteing said in his interview with Glamour, "I think fashion is fashion: Sometimes you dress people that you don’t know, and sometimes you dress people that you actually know. Melania is an incredible, beautiful woman, but I don’t know her, and I’m not American, so I [don't feel that] I can talk about it. But I saw her come to France for the 14th of July [Bastille Day], and I thought she and Brigitte Macron had a nice connection together. But I know more about the background and the story of Brigitte Macron — I think it's nice that Melania was wearing Balmain. It’s good."