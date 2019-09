Olivier Rousteing Never Imagined The First Lady Of France Would Wear Balmain

Rousteing says that he considers dressing Macron to be a big achievement — not only as a designer but as a French citizen. He believes it speaks to the diversity of the brand. One day you see Balmain being worn by Kendall Jenner or the runway and the next day, you see it on Macron at the French Cup final . "The Balmain Army is really spontaneous; there is no strategy. It’s all about welcoming women and men," Rousteing told Glamour in an interview . "I dress different body shapes, different ages. It’s uncontrollable, and it’s unstoppable. You never know who’s going to be the next character of the army, the next soldier — and that’s what I love."