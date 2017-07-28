Jessica Alba's dog, Sid, has been her best friend for years. Sadly, Alba announced this Thursday that Sid has passed away — the movie star posted a slideshow of Sid looking like the cute pug she was and shared an incredibly heartbreaking message.
"She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey," Alba wrote. "She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sidders."
Our sweet Sid passed this morning ?she lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out, she was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey. She was @Cash_warren first dog. Endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for. We went through so much together my Sidders. RIP ???❤️
Sid touched the lives of everyone she encountered, especially Alba's husband Cash Warren. The dog has also had the privilege of seeing their two daughters, Honor and Haven, grow up into the adorable little girls they are. Alba is currently pregnant with her third child and it's a shame that Sid will never get to meet the new baby.
Alba included throwback photos from her Honey, the 2003 film, in which Sid was the real star. There's photos of the pug when she was young to when she was older, cuddling with Alba's daughters. It's obvious from the photos alone that Sid led a fantastic life where she was loved and cared for.
Fans of the star and her dog left sweet comments on the Instagram post.
"RIP, baby! You are now in doggie heaven"
"I'm so sorry for your loss and as a pug owner myself this breaks my heart."
"I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved little pooch! Sending hugs and prayers your way!"
"Being a pug owner is an amazing thing. Thank you for having taken great care of your pug"
Our hearts go out to Jessica Alba and her family during this time. Rest in peace, Sid!
