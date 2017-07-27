A Real Housewives of Orange County star got candid about the aftermath of her daughter Briana Culberson's Lupus diagnosis.
Vicki Gunvalson, who has appeared on the Bravo show since 2006, spoke with the network's Daily Dish regarding her 30-year-old daughter's autoimmune disease.
"Finally Briana was diagnosed. Unfortunately, it was diagnosed with Lupus," said Gunvalson. "You know, I always kept hoping it was a misdiagnosis and she had something else, but unfortunately every sign is stating that she has Lupus."
She added that in addition to the symptoms Culberson has had to face — which include joint swelling, mouth sores, and fatigue, according to Self — it has been particularly hard to find a doctor. According to the reality star, there always seems to be an end of the line for the people treating her daughter.
"Her struggle has been finding the right doctor," Gunvalson revealed to Daily Dish. "I mean, she’ll find a doctor and then that doctor says basically, 'I can’t do anything more for you, so find somebody else.' She needs a rheumatologist and she’s been finding one out of UCLA."
Culberson, whose diagnosis was revealed during the season 11 finale of Real Housewives of Orange County, isn't the only public figure to face a Lupus diagnosis. Recently, Selena Gomez has come forward to share that she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease as well. She was candid about receiving chemotherapy, a form of treatment for Lupus, while attending rehab. The "Kill 'Em With Kindness" singer was also honest about the mental effects that Lupus can have, including anxiety and depression, and took some time off from her busy career beginning in August of 2016 in order to focus on her health.
Here's hoping that Culberson finds a great doctor soon, one who can help her manage her Lupus so she can live the healthiest, happiest life possible.
