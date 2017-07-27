When it comes to Keke Palmer, what you see is what you get. The actress and singer is adamant about showing the world her authentic self, and according to an interview with Yahoo Beauty, her decision to own her flaws is all thanks to the Kardashians — but not for the reason you'd expect. The 23-year-old, who is appearing on season 2 of Berlin Station, actually feels bad for the family's status as symbols of perfection.
"In the sense of the Kardashians, it’s like I’m going to show you so much perfect and be everything a woman should be or everything a man would like or love," she explained to the outlet. "And I’m going to be exactly that so you can’t bully me anymore."
The bullying she's referencing occurred during Kylie Jenner's first appearance in the spotlight.
"You’ve had a young girl people have seen on television since she was a kid and they literally told her she was so ugly," Palmer told Yahoo Beauty. "She went and did apparently everything the world deems as beautiful. The even crazier part is that everybody loves her for it."
It's true. Kylie currently has 96.1 million followers on Instagram, and looks drastically different than her 13-year-old self — although the star is adamant she hasn't undergone plastic surgery. Regardless, only getting respect because you've grown into society's narrow vision of perfection is not okay, and whatever pressure Kylie may have felt to change should never have been there in the first place.
"What I find interesting is that this is something that is being displayed to my generation — showing young girls, young guys that if you do everything that society wants you to be, not only will you be praised for it but you will make money for it," Palmer continued. "You can be profitable for not being who you truly are."
That's why Palmer says she is "so honest about everything I’m going through — whether that’s sadness, happiness, depression, anger, boredom, whatever it may be. We all go through it."
Basically, Keke Palmer is the definition of keeping it 100.
