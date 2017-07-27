According to its press release, the offering is a “juxtaposition of genderless pieces that are versatile in how they can be sized and styled speak to a shift in a modern day approach to design, and skew the definition of androgyny.” And Ferg echoed this sentiment: “The jeans, the shirts, the sweatsuits, the jackets, everything is for dressing the part, because you can dress it up or you can dress it down. For instance, you have a sweatsuit, which is more dressed down, but you can still have a nice fabric on it. If you’re flying, you can be on your private jet or you could be flying coach, but you still feel like you’re living the lifestyle.” He’s especially proud of the Japanese denim, because “it has less give and more of a vintage feel.”