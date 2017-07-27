A$AP Ferg is tired of women stealing his T-shirts. Well, maybe now they won’t have to, thanks to the “Hungry Ham” rapper’s new unisex collaboration with Agolde, a premium denim line founded by Citizens of Humanity’s Jerome Dahan. Priced from $198 for a pair of track pants to $368 for a denim jacket with a sherpa collar, the collection is currently available at both Agolde and The Webster.
“Girls would want to come and take my T-shirts, and complain about not having jeans in their sizes,” Ferg, whose real name is Darold Ferguson, Jr., told Refinery29. “I just jumped into this whole project with females in mind when it came down to materials. How it would lay on a woman’s body as opposed to a man’s.”
According to its press release, the offering is a “juxtaposition of genderless pieces that are versatile in how they can be sized and styled speak to a shift in a modern day approach to design, and skew the definition of androgyny.” And Ferg echoed this sentiment: “The jeans, the shirts, the sweatsuits, the jackets, everything is for dressing the part, because you can dress it up or you can dress it down. For instance, you have a sweatsuit, which is more dressed down, but you can still have a nice fabric on it. If you’re flying, you can be on your private jet or you could be flying coach, but you still feel like you’re living the lifestyle.” He’s especially proud of the Japanese denim, because “it has less give and more of a vintage feel.”
This is Ferg’s second go-round with Agolde; he was the first celebrity to collaborate with the denim label in January 2016 on a pair of jeans and a jacket. This time around, however, the collection was heavily influenced by his hometown of Hamilton Heights, a neighborhood in Harlem, “because all the guys are stylish."
"If you made any type of money, you would want to express it through your clothes," he said. "If I wanted to be more flamboyant, whether it’s attitude or expressing myself through clothing, Harlem provided that.”
Considering that, it’s no surprise Ferg took it back to the block with the lookbook, using friends and family as models. Click on to see the images, and get ready to "dress the part."