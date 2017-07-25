Last week, fan favorite Dean Unglert was sent home from The Bachelorette. The day after the episode aired, Dean told Entertainment Tonight that Rachel Lindsay was "very much in lust with Bryan [Abasolo]."
"I saw that Dean made those comments," Lindsay told ET's Lauren Zima. "Those are Dean's opinions, whatever. I can't speak towards them, but I would hope that people — and the viewers — know that I am smart enough to not be blinded by lust."
"I'm 32, this isn't my first rodeo, I've been in love before. And every decision I made was heartfelt, it was logical, and it was well thought out," Lindsay told ET. "And it's unfortunate that whatever decision he feels I made could or could not have been out of lust. But for me, like, it was a real decision that I took my time the best I could in nine weeks."
In the original ET interview last week, Dean said that while he didn't know who Lindsay ended up choosing, he "could see her making that emotional decision based off that." ("That" meaning the perceived "lust" in question.)
Dean also threw shade Bryan's way, saying there were "red flags" surrounding the contestant.
"I can understand skepticism [about Bryan] from a viewer's perspective," Dean told ET. "I keep seeing these red flags everywhere with Bryan. I think just the heart eyes on Rachel are kind of blinding her a little bit... He definitely knows how to say the right things at the right times."
Still, I have faith in Rachel — like she said, she's a grown woman who can make her own decisions. And she's got a strong head on her shoulders, so it's hard to imagine she'd really be "blinded by lust" when making such an important decision.
