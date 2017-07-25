Ikea Has Announced Its 2018 Catalog & We Can't Wait To Get Our Hands On This Stuff

Ikea is always serving up stylish, envelope-pushing inspiration and clever space-saving solutions. So whenever the store has a big announcement, naturally we're all ears.
Today is one of those days. Ikea has just announced its 2018 U.S. catalog, which, to be completely honest, makes us want to do a little dance. But we'll have to wait just a little while longer to actually see the whole thing: The paper version will be available at stores starting August 2, and the digital catalog will be available online at IkeaUSCatalog.com on August 7. Still, we got a little preview today.
The catalog's theme is "Make room for life" and it will have a focus on the living room; "highlighting home-furnishing solutions that enable people to live a better everyday life at home by helping them make room for the things they love," according to a statement from Ikea. To help make room in smaller spaces, the company has developed multi-purpose solutions — like a media center that's also a storage unit.
"We are encouraging people to make space for their needs and dreams," said Shideh Hashemi, marketing manager at Ikea U.S. "As homes rapidly change to fit our lifestyles, we want to inspire and enable people to make room for the things they love in life."
Along with the digital catalog, Ikea is launching a Catalog App for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, which will also be available on August 7. You can download it to watch videos about products and even access "an augmented-reality feature that allows users to virtually place Ikea products in their own homes."
Ahead, check out a few new Ikea products that will be available at stores in August.