This Fashion Editorial Is Being Called Out For Racist Stereotypes

The editorial's title, "Coco Served Hot," appears to reference the illegal or "hot" goods notoriously sold on the streets of Chinatown. While the Instagram images were shared without their title, members of the fashion industry like Lim still outlined the photo series's problematic nature in the comments, writing "these images reinforces several stereotypes that asian immigrants/communities work so hard to break from- 1) hawking counterfeit goods 2) it mocks the actual everyday struggle of immigrants trying to do what they can to survive in a country foreign to them 3) mainland chinese workers (unless they are rural farmers in fields, or objectified in type cast films) actually don't live like this - this is just to start - please have a moment to reflect- it's the equivalent of casting hispanics in field dresses in dior."