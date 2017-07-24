GOT's Lena Headey Is Selling Her L.A. Home For $1.9 Million

Lena Headey — a.k.a. Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones — has been making headlines for more than the show's astoundingly successful season 7 premiere lately: The 43-year-old English actress and mom of two has put her midcentury modern Sherman Oaks, CA, home up for sale for $1.9 million, according to Elle Decor.
Listed by Zoe Rudolph of the John Aaroe Group and photographed by Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography, the boho-chic home features a lot of custom design elements like reclaimed-wood floors laid out in a herringbone pattern, exposed-wood beams, and geometric-pattern tile designs. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom is open and spacious; "walls of windows surround you as they bring in a connection with nature, happiness, and the outdoors," according to the listing. And the backyard pool? It's a Southern California dream.
