GOT's Lena Headey Is Selling Her L.A. Home For $1.9 Million

Listed by Zoe Rudolph of the John Aaroe Group and photographed by Todd Goodman of LA Light Photography , the boho-chic home features a lot of custom design elements like reclaimed-wood floors laid out in a herringbone pattern, exposed-wood beams, and geometric-pattern tile designs. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom is open and spacious; "walls of windows surround you as they bring in a connection with nature, happiness, and the outdoors," according to the listing . And the backyard pool? It's a Southern California dream.