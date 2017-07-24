All The Home Goods You Need From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Every summer, Nordstrom celebrates its anniversary with a huge blowout sale. It may be massive and overwhelming, but it's good — and this year's no different. The home section is especially buzzing with deals.
While popular items like the Diptyque candle collection are already sold out (womp, but no surprise there), there are still lots of great discounts on home decor, bedding, kitchen stuff, and more to be had.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale may end on August 6, but it might be wise to peruse the goods ASAP since they're going so fast. We've put together an unscientific list of some of our favorite home items on sale: Check them out, ahead.