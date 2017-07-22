It is the end of an era. Sean Spicer is resigning as Donald Trump's press secretary. That means no more Spicer-lead press briefings, no more Spicer in the bushes memes, and perhaps the saddest consequence of his resignation, no more Saturday Night Live sketches.
Melissa McCarthy's impression of the now former press secretary reached viral status as her antics so perfectly captured his essence while bringing in a level of absurdity. The first video alone has over 28 million views on YouTube. Who among us didn't share McCarthy, in character as Spicer, riding around on the motorized podium in Midtown Manhattan?
After resigning, Spicer stopped by Fox News for one final chat. At one point the conversation turned to Saturday Night Live when, host, Sean Hannity asked Spicer if he thought the show's parody was tasteful. “When it’s funny, it’s funny,” Spicer answered. Even he was not totally immune from the occasional laugh at late night sketch. “I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line. It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious. But there were some skits on late night television that I did crack up at. So sometimes it can be funny. Some of the memes you have to crack up about. But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”
This is not the first time that Sean Spicer has commented on Melissa McCarthy's impression of him. At the start of the year, he offered some critiques on the Oscar-nominated actress's portrayal in an interview with Extra saying, "[She] needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there," the noted gum fanatic observed. He added that the Oscar-nominated star could "dial back [her performance] a bit."
As we say farewell to Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer, one question remains. Who will Saturday Night Live get to play the newly-appointed communications director, Anthony Scaramucci?
